Nov. 15, three scouts were awarded the rank of Eagle Scout in BSA Troop 250 at First United Methodist Church of Eustis, and one was awarded the Spirit of the Eagle.
Andrew Bartels, a Eustis High School senior dual-enrolled at Lake Sumter State College, became a member of Cub Scout Pack 250 in first grade. He later joined Troop 250, along with his older brothers David and Ryan, who are also Eagle Scouts. Over the years, he earned 44 merit badges.
To complete his eagle project benefitting the Disabled American Veterans in Leesburg, Bartels raised over $1,100 and enlisted the help of 25 volunteers over three work days. They mowed the property, cut back overgrowth around the building and power washed and painted the entire exterior of the post, which is also shared with the Marine Corps League.
Hunter Wiedeman, 18, joined Cub Scout Pack 250 in second grade and then crossed over to Troop 250. He has earned 43 merit badges. Wiedeman chose Stars for our Troops for his Eagle project beneficiary. He collected flags that needed to be retired, and he and fellow scouts cut out each of the embroidered stars to be bagged, with help from the Cub Scouts, along with a poem for veterans. The flags were then respectfully retired. He presented these mementos to many local veterans. He is now working a fulltime job.
Elijah Smith became a member of Boy Scouts in 2016 at GraceWay Church with Troop 299 before coming to Troop 250. He plans to begin Lake Sumter State College in the spring. He has earned a total of 64 merit badges.
For his Eagle Scout project, Smith focused on conservation efforts at Trout Lake Nature Center. He organized a “Give Back to Trout Lake Day” and over 60 volunteers helped to clear the trail of invasive plants. Ultimately, they were able to clear one trail head. Currently, Smith is working at Winn-Dixie as he starts his journey in college.
Rachel Abendschein (10/31/2003–07/31/2019) was recognized with the Spirit of the Eagle Award. This is a posthumous award to recognize contributions of Scouting members who lost their lives in an untimely accident or illness. Rachel was a freshman at Tavares High School and part of the Marching Band Color Guard. As a child she was a member of the Girl Scouts and a founding member and the first Senior Patrol Leader of (girls) BSA Troop 4250 in Eustis, which was established in July 2019 and chartered by First United Methodist Church.
Abendschein is survived by her parents, Michael and Amber, older brother Aaron, younger brothers Patrick and Nicholas, who are members of Troop 250, and a little sister, Odessa, who is a member of Cub Scout Pack 250.