Rylie Brown and Grace Vanette of Eustis have been neighbors and good friends for some time. Now they can say they are award-winning video co-producers. Rylie, a fifth grader at Round Lake Charter School, and Grace, a sixth grader at Circle Christian School, have won the competition to produce a video public service announcement that educates viewers to help stay healthy during the pandemic.
The girls’ video features them singing a rap song they wrote about handwashing. They used stage names in the video to identify themselves.
Leesburg-based Red Apples Media created the video competition to encourage students, who are attending school through distance learning, to tap into their technology savvy and creativity to educate the community about how to stay healthy and cope through the pandemic.
“We were really impressed with the creativity, energy and quality of the girls’ video,” said Marc Robertz-Schwartz, president of Red Apples Media, a multi-award-winning video production and full-service marketing agency which also operates Lake Sumter TV (LSTV).
The 30-second video is already running in random rotation on the LSTV programming schedule and on social media, https://youtu.be/yeSf15hF2LU. An additional objective for Red Apples was to support local business, so the girls will each receive a $25 gift card to a local business of their choice.
Founded on the concept that “every great idea starts from a seed,” Red Apples Media is a multi-award winning, full-service marketing agency, enhanced by multi-media video and digital platforms, which include Lake Sumter Television (LSTV) and Hometown Health. Red Apples Media’s content, such as Hometown Health, Around The House, Waterman Wellness, Daily Commercial News in 90, The Habitat Academy and Red Cup Conversations have become well-known around Central Florida.