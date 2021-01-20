Another Lake County teen has earned the rank of Eagle Scout – Eustis resident Wesley Gantz, who was recognized in a Court of Honor Jan. 2. Troop 250 held the ceremony at the First United Methodist Church in Eustis, and Gantz’s two older brothers, Wyatt and Daniel, also Eagle Scouts from Troop 250, helped to lead the ceremony.
In October 2017 when he was 11 years old, Gantz joined Boy Scouts Troop 250 in Eustis. Since then, he’s earned 29 merit badges and attended two summer camps, according to his father, David Gantz.
In order to attain this level, a Boy Scout must earn a minimum of 21 merit badges in different areas of skills and interests and move up through the ranks, starting with scout, tenderfoot, second class, first class, star, life and finally Eagle Scout.
To earn the Eagle rank, the scout is charged with organizing, implementing and completing a service project that benefits the general community or a nonprofit organization. The scout must demonstrate leadership skills throughout the project, from fundraising through organizing volunteers and completing the work itself.
Gantz gathered 43 volunteers, who donated over 500 hours of service to his project, which benefited his church, Apopka Calvary Church of the Nazarene.
“He began his project in August 2020, earning over $3,700 by holding a yard sale to sell donated items,” David Gantz said in an email. “He used this money to purchase supplies for the project. He then had two work days, one in September and one in November, where volunteers painted 80 sheets of plywood and then installed them in the church’s gymnasium to prevent further damage to the underlying drywall.”