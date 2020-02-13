Seeking to place tower gardens in Lake County Schools, Towers for Change is holding an event Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Living Green Cafe,15037 Old Hwy 441 (Alfred St.), corner of David Walker Drive, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The organization seeks to both feed and educate children in local schools on the importance of healthy eating.
Towers of Change organization founding member Shyer Maguire, speaking at a TEDx Eustis event, explained how “the brain’s health affects every decision that is made. Towers of Change is on a mission to improve the health of the coming generation, and to increase access to fresh, nutritious, produce — not to give food away, but to give children the means to grow their own food.
Towers For Change is endorsed by various local companies including Shred 10®, Norwex®, Pampered Chef®, Living Green, Third Eye Yoga, Healthy Buddha and others.
Shyer also told the audience that “children need to be healthy to be educated, as well as educated to be healthy.”
For info about the Towers of Change event at Living Green Cafe, or to learn more about the Towers for Change organization, call 352-735-5774 or visit TowersForChange.org.