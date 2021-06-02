June 1, the Lake County Animal Shelter launched a new trap-neuter-vaccinate-return (TNVR) program named “Every Day Is Caturday.”
The program provides a humane and proactive approach to reducing the free-roaming cat population, according to the shelter. Online scheduling will allow the public to make appointments Monday through Friday, and cost of the program is $10 per cat.
In an effort to broaden its reach, the program is a relaunch of the previously held “Operation Community Caturday” that took place the last Saturday of each month.
The program is reserved for unowned, free-roaming community cats. Cats must arrive to the shelter in a humane trap that is covered to reduce stress. In addition to being spayed or neutered, all accepted cats will receive a rabies and combo vaccine, and deworming. They will also be ear-tipped.
Residents in need of assistance for owned cats may use the County’s spay/neuter rebate.
To learn more about the program, the public is invited to attend the shelter’s free TNVR workshop “Caturday School” on June 20. Co-hosted by LEASH, Inc., the class will cover the basics of trap-neuter-vaccinate-return, teach how to set traps and trap difficult cats, and explore best practices in community cat management.
All attendees are eligible to receive three coupons for free Caturday appointments.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/CaturdaySchool.
“Our hope is that through this new, more accessible approach, we will be able to double the number of cats served with this program,” said Lake County Animal Shelter Director Whitney Boylston. “The Caturday School class is also a great opportunity for residents who care about cats and want to make an impact on the lives of community cats in their neighborhood.”
To schedule an appointment for Every Day Is Caturday, visit https://bit.ly/EveryDayIsCaturday.
For more information on the Lake County Animal Shelter, visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/offices/animal_services.