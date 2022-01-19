Jason Santana from Eustis High School and Mattias Peroni from East Ridge High School have been chosen to represent Lake County Schools in the Sunshine State Scholars Program in Orlando March 31 through April 2. Each Florida school district selects their top 11th-grade students in the areas of science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) to participate in the program, which will connect them with employers that specialize in the STEM fields and create a networking opportunity between the scholars and schools from Florida’s College and State University System.
Four area college students were named to the Harding University fall 2021 semester Dean’s list: Brianna Hall, of Sorrento, a senior studying political science; Tommy Valente, of Mount Dora, a sophomore studying political science; Madi Hiteshew, of Mount Dora, a sophomore studying sport and recreation management; and Caitlin Hall, of Sorrento, a junior studying psychology. Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university in Searcy, Arkansas.
Delaney Heaberlin, of Tavares, was named to the University of North Georgia Dean’s List for fall 2021. UNG is The Military College of Georgia and one of the state’s largest public universities.
Wyatt Gantz, of Eustis, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University, an accredited Christian, liberal arts university based in Bourbonnais, Illinois.
Management major Cathryn Norwood, of Mount Dora, was named to the Kennesaw State University fall 2021 President’s list.
At Southern New Hampshire University, a number of area students were named to its fall 2021 President’s and Dean’s lists. Dean’s list students are Sabrina Santiago and Talya Booker of Eustis, and Amanda Berger of Sorrento, full-time undergraduate students who earned a grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699. President’s list students have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above. Local students who achieved this are Brandon Keach, Timothy Cortes, Ashley Nichols, and Julie Mathews of Tavares; Savannah Massey and Esmeraly Diaz Rosario of Leesburg; Mathew Fortier and Ashley McBride of Eustis; and Benny Herman and Courtney Gill of Grand Island.