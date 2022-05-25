Area students are getting noticed at colleges and universities across the nation. Here’s a rundown of a few of these exemplary scholars.
Keating Gribbon, of Eustis, graduated from Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., in December 2021, earning a JD and an MBA in law and business. Hofstra University is a private university and the only school to ever host three consecutive presidential debates (2008, 2012 and 2016).
Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 1,971 new initiates from 78 universities during April 2022. Two of those are Ivan Plante, of Eustis, who is attending Saint Leo University; and Zachary Hicks, of Sorrento, a University of South Florida student. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year. The Society’s national headquarters are located in Lexington, Virginia.
Southern New Hampshire University’s winter 2022 president’s list honorees include Amanda Berger, of Sorrento; Esmeraly Diaz Rosario, Savannah Massey, Kennyssa Graham and Danielle Sousa, of Leesburg; and Timothy Cortes, Brandon Keach and Julie Mathews, of Tavares. To be included, students must be full-time undergraduates who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above. The school’s winter 2022 dean’s list honorees include full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699. Suresh Patel and Mathew Fortier, of Eustis, and Kyle Coleman of Leesburg are included in that list.