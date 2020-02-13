Getting up close and personal with nature is the viewpoint of the current photo exhibit at the Trout Lake Nature Center (TLNC). Charlene Edwards, local renowned photographer has loaned her pieces to TLNC for an interactive display through March 23. Previously exhibited at the Lake County Museum of Art, this exhibit takes images from across the world to look at close up.
Each piece is an intriguing look at nature. The intricacies of a feather, shapes formed by a bird’s foot and difference between the tongues of diverse species, allows you to learn to look at the natural world in a new way. You view and guess about each photo and then find out if you guessed correctly, often being surprised at what you are really looking at.
Edwards has spent a lifetime photographing nature around the world and is a long-time supporter of TLNC. Edward’s photography is more than just art, they are a social commentary and meant to provoke the viewer—challenge them to see differently. This exhibit is on display in TLNC’s education building, Tuesday through Saturday from 9 AM to 4 PM and Sunday, 1 to 4 PM. TLNC is located at 520 East CR 44, Eustis. There is no admission fee but donations are an important part of paying for our costs.
For more information on this unique photo exhibit, email tlncdirector@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.