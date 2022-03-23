In Season 1 of quick and witty sitcom Mr. Mayor, the utterly charming Ted Danson was a clueless newly elected Los Angeles mayor. As Season 2 begins, his Neil Bremer is running full steam ahead with plans to improve his city.
Series creators and longtime collaborators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock (30 Rock) spin this zeal into comedy gold as everything that can go wrong with each new proposal does. Witness farcically inept Jayden (Bobby Moynihan) in a pink open-air stretch limo trying to drive visiting mayors to an event — in L.A. traffic. Even Neil’s daughter (Kyla Kenedy, above, with Danson) stalls his momentum by pulling him away to the DMV so she can get her permit.
The new “I” Team initiative injects a fresh, energetic dynamic as they scrap with the current staff. These pretentious consultants offer suggestions like trash cans bearing the mayor’s face (garbage goes in Neil’s mouth). If government has to be a mess, at least with Mr. Mayor we can laugh about it.
Mr. Mayor, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, March 15, 8:30/7:30c, NBC