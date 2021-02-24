Iconic sunset views await diners at the Fish Camp on Lake Eustis. Jim Jordan, the Fish Camp’s owner, calls the view, “‘Frozen in time. It’s been the same for 70 years.”
Jordan spent over 20 years in the restaurant industry, owning restaurants, managing others and working as a restaurant consultant in the Fort Lauderdale area. As a consultant, Jordan developed a knack for revitalizing lakefront properties. He helped over two dozen failing restaurants become thriving businesses, making him the “fixer upper” for Florida lakefront restaurants.
Jordan, along with his wife, Nina, and daughter, Savannah, was looking to move away from South Florida’s congestion and searched for a lakefront restaurant property he could open on his own.
Jordan researched potential properties for a year and a half before deciding on the Fish Camp in Tavares.
Jordan was determined to give the property a new life. According to Jordan, since the building first became a restaurant in the 1980s, no tenant lasted more than one year. Now, Jordan is preparing to celebrate Fish Camp’s fourth anniversary in April.
“I love Florida and traveling around Florida. All of the waterfront places were in Florida. I always wanted to go to a place that had locally sourced food, beer and wine.” Jordan said.
Jordan partners with local farms like Long and Scott Farms, located in Mount Dora, and Fresh Point, a food distribution company that brings local produce to restaurants. The Fish Camp also features local spirits, like moonshine from the Yalaha Bootlegging Co. distillery.
“This area has been a wonderful place, because there are so many farms, distilleries and breweries around. There are lots of culinary things going on that’s really exciting,” Jordan said.
The Fish Camp is known for its seafood dishes, like classic fish and chips, fish tacos, gator bites and black grouper Reubens. Many menu items are topped with Old Bay seasoning—a nod to Jordan’s hometown in Maryland.
The Fish Camp also gives back. One dollar from every purchase of a Mission United Po Boy sandwich is donated to the United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties.
Perhaps the Fish Camp is most famous for its covered outdoor patio overlooking Lake Eustis. Guests can enjoy stunning views while taking in the area’s natural beauty. Plus, in an era of social distancing, the deck is a great place to enjoy a meal.
The Fish Camp is accessible from Lake Eustis and has a dock with room for 15 boats. During the COVID-19 shutdowns last spring, many guests would float up and eat in their boats when indoor dining wasn’t available.
Jordan and his team are taking many precautions to ensure guest safety. They partner with a disinfection company that provides regular virus fogging and run an air purifier throughout the night. Employees have their temperatures checked before every shift and aren’t allowed to work if they show any symptoms. The team also sanitizes tables and menus after every patron’s visit.
Despite all the changes in the past year, the Fish Camp is looking ahead. Jordan said the restaurant would “continue to improve the quality of local food.”
He also hopes to build relationships with more farmers to bring in locally sourced produce.
The Fish Camp is located on Lake Eustis at 901 Lake Shore Blvd. in Tavares. They open at 11 a.m. daily. View their menu and make a reservation at https://fishcamponlakeeustis.com.