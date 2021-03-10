Squadron 534 aviation youth members of Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534 have been hard at work on various aircraft projects in the EAA chapter’s hangar at the Leesburg International Airport, as shown here. Visit https://www.eaachapter534.org for information about the aviation group and its activities.
Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534
- Photos provided by Ted Luebbers
-
-
Eugene John Campbell was born on March 19, 1935 in Nassau, Bahamas Island and passed away in Sumterville, Florida on February 13 2021.
Cameron Lee Cruz, age 43, passed away unexpectedly in Mount Dora, Florida on December 5, 2020. Cameron was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Blodgett Memorial Hospital. Cam was beloved at every school he was at, starting at Crestwood Elementary in Rockford, Michigan where he became fast frie…
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…