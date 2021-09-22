Our American history is filled with exploration, new discoveries, interesting facts and firsts. This week we take a look at some of those events.
The first European battle on American soil took place on Sept. 20, 1565, at Fort Caroline. You can visit the remnants of the fort today in Jacksonville, Florida.
On that same date in 1881, Chester Arthur took the oath of office and became the third person to serve as President that year. Rutherford Hayes was President until he officially turned over the office to James Garfield, but when Garfield was assassinated, Arthur was sworn in to take office.
Interesting fact: This was the second time in American history that three men served as president in one year. A similar situation happened in 1841 when Martin Van Buren, William Harrison and John Tyler all held the office.
It was a dark day in American History on Sept. 21, 1780, when the name General Benedict Arnold became synonymous with “traitor.” A brave and distinguished leader in the Colonial army, Arnold became bitter when five men of lesser rank were promoted over him. Not only did he make a traitorous pact with the British, he went on to lead British troops in Virginia and Connecticut. He died in London June 14, 1801. In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation establishing June 14 as National Flag Day. Coincidence? You decide.
President Abraham Lincoln issues a preliminary Emancipation Proclamation on Sept. 22, 1862. The final proclamation followed months later. This day in 1985, the first Farm Aid concert was held in Champaign, Illinois. To date, the Farm Aid organization has raised millions of dollars to support small farmers, promote sustainable farming practices and encourage “good food from family farms.”
American explorers Meriweather Lewis and William Clark return to St. Louis, Missouri on Sept. 23, 1806. They made a record of the first overland journey from the Mississippi River to the Pacific coast. They brought back a wealth of information about this unexplored region, which would later become part of the U.S.
Although the discovery didn’t take place in America, the planet Neptune was first detected on Sept. 23, 1846. This blue gas giant is four times the size of Earth and in 1989, Voyager 2 was the first human spacecraft to visit Neptune and send back images. Voyager 2 is now in its extended mission of exploration and has been operating for over 44 years.
Sept. 23, 1875, Billy the Kid was arrested for the first time. His crime? Stealing a basket of laundry. During his short life, he earned a reputation as an outlaw and murderer. Convicted of killing a sheriff and sentenced to hang, he somehow managed to escape. Sheriff Pat Garrett later caught up with him in New Mexico, where he was shot and killed. Interested in learning more about Billy the Kid? Consider visiting the museum bearing his name located in Albuquerque.
The Judiciary Act of 1789 was passed on Sept. 24 of that year, which established the Supreme Court.
The first Congress of the U.S. approved 12 amendments to the U.S. Constitution, on Sept. 25, 1789, and sent them to the States for ratification. You’ll know them best as the Bill of Rights, designed to protect the basic rights of citizens, including freedom of speech.
59-year-old Leroy “Satchel” Page made history on Sept. 25, 1965 as the starting pitcher in a game against the Boston Red Sox and the highest paid pitcher of his time. He wowed crowds with his fastball and trick pitches. From 1939 to 1942, he played for the Kansas City Monarchs and led the team to four consecutive Negro American League pennants. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1971 and died in 1982.
If you’re old enough to remember “bubblegum pop” music, you may remember “The Partridge Family.” It premiered on Sept. 25, 1970. Did you know the popular TV program was inspired by the real-life family act called the Cowsills?
