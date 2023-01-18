Out of a sleepy neighborhood in Leesburg broadcasts a very special podcast hosted by Florida native and Emmy award-winning journalist David Denault.
America’s space program, aliens, missions to the International Space Station and Mars, and all sorts of compelling subjects feature twice a week on Denault’s podcast “About Space Today.”
Denault, who has a background in covering historical space landings including Apollo 17 and the last moon mission, moved back to Florida from Georgia two years ago and brought his popular podcast with him.
“The truth is out there. And one day, if we investigate space enough, we will find the answers to all of our questions,” Denault said.
“In the meantime, there’s ‘About Space Today,’ where we encourage anyone who has questions about what’s out there to listen in. We cover many controversial subjects that people have been debating for years,” he said. “While we can’t provide all the answers, I like to think that our listeners learn about space in an entertaining, thought-provoking way. It’s my passion to be working on the show.”
Denault, 77 and his wife, Judy, 72, both grew up in the Pompano Beach, Deerfield and Boca Raton areas of south Florida.
He became a journalist and took a job at a local newspaper, The Titusville Courier, on the Space Coast, where his interest in everything outer-worldly began.
As a correspondent for National Public Radio, Denault produced and anchored NPR’s Manned Missions to the Moon, and later SKYLAB Missions to America’s first space station.
He went all over the country broadcasting, including from the Kennedy Space Center on the Space Coast and Johnson Space Center in Houston, as well as hosting a weekly PBS TV series called “About Space” in 1972.
Denault was a member of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics for years and also worked as a correspondent for ABC TV’s Good Morning America and World News Tonight.
“I have definitely covered some news stories in my time,” said Denault. “I’ve traveled with former presidents Reagan, Nixon, Ford and Carter, I’ve been all over the world to chase the news and yet it’s space that still interests me more than anything.”
He continued, “Like many people, it fascinates me. I would have loved the opportunity to go up into space to look down and see the thin blue layer that protects Earth from the rays of the sun.”
“Scientists are searching for a planet outside of the Earth for us to eventually live on because we know that we are draining our resources. If there are men and women brave enough to travel to Mars and to spend years on the Space Station, then we need to be brave enough to report on it,” he said.
“In my podcast, I want to delve into the issues that affect everybody. We have a right to know.”
“About Space Today” was born two years ago when Denault and his wife lived in Atlanta, their home for 35 years. At a time when he should have been thinking about retiring, Denault wasn’t quite ready to quit the rat race.
A broadcasting friend, Adam Sanders, persuaded him to give a podcast a try as a means to reach more like-minded people with an interest in space. The idea was to be a huge success – listeners from more than 35 countries now tune in every week.
David hosts the live 12 a.m. Tuesday broadcasts and on Fridays, same time, Dawn Meyer, a 28-year-old veteran of the Space Shuttle program, hosts America in Space from Cape Canaveral. Their show is regularly one of the top 15 most listened to shows in the world.
When the Denaults moved to Leesburg in 2020 to be closer to their son Eric and his wife, Genie, Denault was happy to return to his native Florida roots.
“I love being back in Florida,” said Denault. “I like the warmer weather and I really like how Leesburg is still like the ‘old’ Florida I remember with its small-town feel, historical buildings, lakes and some open spaces.
“Of course, being close to Eric, Genie and our 11-month-old granddaughter, Harmony, is just wonderful. It’s also the perfect place for my other son, Adam, and his family to visit from Alabama – there’s so much to do around here.”
Denault said moving to Lake County was one of the best decisions they made: “It just feels so right to be in Central Florida and being so close to the Space Coast.”
In addition to About Space Today, David is going to host a six-week course at Lake Sumter State College’s Leesburg campus called Broadcasting Journalism – Podcasting the Course.
The course is scheduled on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with morning and evening classes, and is slated to begin Feb. 21. For additional information, visit https://www.lssc.edu or call 352-435-5038.