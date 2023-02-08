This month and next, see a wide variety of art, along with where it’s created, during three Off the Beaten Path Florida Arts Tours – one here in Lake County and two in Volusia.
Feb. 11 and 12, a studio tour will be offered in both Lake and east Volusia counties. March 4 and 5, the next tour will be in west Volusia County.
The free self-guided tour in Lake County will include 13 studios of 18 professional artists, with studios open to visitors 10 a.m.–5 p.m. each day.
Artists include Barry Bostwick, Cathy Caine, Kelly Anne Cornell, Deborah Gray Mitchell, Judie Lee, Jackii Molsick, Paul Morris, Jane Slivka, Jennifer Harper, Steve Lytle, Fred Borthwick and Suzanne Zielinski.
Studios in the tour are located in Eustis, Mount Dora, Leesburg, Tavares and Weirsdale.
The three tours will highlight works by 60 Florida artists. According to Off the Beaten Path Florida Arts Tours, “Every year, art patrons, collectors and curators, as well as families and children, are welcomed into the studios to meet the artists in their work environments, watch demonstrations, enjoy light refreshments and shop for unique original works of art. The varied types of offerings include paintings, sculptures, textiles, jewelry, ceramics, woodworks, photography, printmaking and illustration.”
The organization’s mission is “To showcase and increase awareness and appreciation of Central Florida’s finest professional and emerging artists, as well as cultural institutions that are ‘off the beaten path.’”
Visit www.artstours.org for more information. A list of artists, including studio addresses and links to their websites, when available, is posted at https://artstours.org/all-artists.