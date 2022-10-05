Oct. 8, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lake County will present The Faith Club, written by Ranya Idliby, a Muslim; Suzanne Oliver, a Christian; and Priscilla Warner, a Jew.
The Faith Club authors began as strangers, each with her own preconceived ideas about her faith and theirs. The actors will read from this true account of an intense interfaith conversation following the tragedy of 9/11.
The program, which will begin at 4 p.m., will be hosted by The Social Justice Environmental Committee of the church, located at 1235 Mt. Homer Road in Eustis.
In addition, a Q&A will take place after the program.
The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required. Email szbaird@gmail.com.