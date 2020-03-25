Due to efforts related to reducing the spread of COVID-19, the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has made some temporary changes. The effective period of driver licenses and identification cards with expiration dates of March 16, 2020, has been extended to April 15, 2020. In addition, delinquent renewal fees have been waived during the extension period for these cards. The public is encouraged to handle tax collector business online, as possible, rather than visit office locations.
Latest e-Edition
Calendar of Events
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…