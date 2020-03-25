Due to efforts related to reducing the spread of COVID-19, the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has made some temporary changes. The effective period of driver licenses and identification cards with expiration dates of March 16, 2020, has been extended to April 15, 2020. In addition, delinquent renewal fees have been waived during the extension period for these cards. The public is encouraged to handle tax collector business online, as possible, rather than visit office locations.  