For one night only, some area musicians will take the stage at the historic Orange Blossom Opry in Weirsdale to raise money for the Education Foundation of Lake County.
“Entertainers for Education,” featuring The Orange Blossom Opry Jammer All-Stars backed by The Opry Band and hosted by Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell, will be streamed on Thursday, June 18, beginning at 7 p.m., on Facebook Live on the Orange Blossom Opry’s Facebook page.
Throughout the event, Sheriff Grinnell will explain the Education Foundation of Lake County’s role in supporting Lake County Schools and the direct impact community support contributes to teachers, students, and schools.
Viewers will be encouraged to make donations to the Education Foundation through a special web page link or phone number.
“We are so grateful to the Orange Blossom Opry for partnering with us on ‘Entertainers for Education.’ The timing is critical because some of our scheduled events have been canceled due to the pandemic,” said Carman Cullen, Education Foundation of Lake County executive director. “With the help of the Opry performers and Sheriff Grinnell, we hope to raise awareness and funds to give our students and teachers the tools they need to be successful, whether in the classroom or online.”
The free performance can be enjoyed at www.Facebook.com/OrangeBlossomOpry and is made possible from support provided by the Orange Blossom Opry, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Red Apples Media and 93.7 K-Country.