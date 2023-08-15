Aug. 7, the Town of Lady Lake held an official swearing-in ceremony for Police Chief Steven Hunt, who joined the town’s police department in May as interim chief.A native of Maine and current resident of Eustis, Hunt has over 35 years of law enforcement experience and 20 years as a police supervisor. He began his law enforcement career in Maine and spent the majority of his career at the City of Bangor Police Department, retiring in 2016 as a lieutenant. During his tenure with the department, he was also assigned to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency for 10 years. Most recently, he was a detective for the State of Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Investigative & Forensic Services, Bureau of Insurance. He also is an FBI National Academy, Maine Criminal Justice Academy and IACP Leadership in Police Organizations graduate.
The Wells Fargo Foundation has awarded $15,000 in grants to Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter to repair the home of the Peaks, a multi-generational family in Mount Dora. The grant, along with support from Wells Fargo volunteers, will help with critical home repairs. These types of repairs are intended to increase safety and accessibility for low-income homeowners who are unable to maintain their homes by themselves due to age, disability or family circumstances. Repairs to the Peak family home will include electrical rewiring, roof and windows replacement, and required building code repairs and upgrades. This funding is part of a $7.5 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International through the 2023 Wells Fargo Builds program to build and repair more than 350 affordable homes nationwide.
Total Quantum Healing has opened in Dr. Jessica Perheath’s chiropractic clinic, located at 8728 165th Mulberry Lane, The Villages. According to the company, “Quantum healing is a holistic approach to well-being that draws inspiration from the principles of quantum physics. Quantum healing encompasses various energy-based modalities, such as Reiki, acupuncture, and Chakra balancing, which aim to influence the body’s energetic systems to promote healing.” Call 352-888-2102.
July 23, the Golden Triangle Moose Riders participated in a Ronald McDonald House motorcycle charity run. Members from the Moose Riders, Eagle Riders and American Legion riders gathered and donated over 800 pounds of pop-top tabs and $3,000 in checks to the Ronald McDonald House in Winter Park. The group would like to make this an annual charity event.
Aug. 4, Lake County Fire Rescue and the Minneola Fire Department accepted the Phoenix Award from Orlando Health South Lake Hospital, for assisting in saving a Lake County visitor’s life. Minneola Fire Department members captain/paramedic Daniel DiBiasie, firefighter/EMT Ricardo Orsini, Lt./paramedic Daniel Meehan and firefighter/paramedic Sean Wilkins worked alongside the Lake County Fire Rescue Team, which included firefighter-paramedic Whitney Gonzalez and firefighter-EMT Vanessa Starr, to respond to a call for a patient in cardiac arrest. Once on scene, the crews began CPR and resuscitation efforts, resulting in the return of normal heart activity and circulation. The patient was safely transported to Orlando Health South Lake and discharged four days later.
Delaney Heaberlin, of Tavares, made the summer 2023 dean’s list at the University of North Georgia, located in Dahlonega, Georgia, for achieving at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
