Faces & Places
Leesburg-based Beacon College has appointed Dr. Brad Hough as its new chief information officer. In this new role for the college, Hough will oversee the information technology division responsible for maintaining the school’s networks, computers and technology systems. Previously, Hough served as vice president for IT and CIO at Logan University. Prior to that, Hough served as CIO at Covenant Theological Seminary. Hough earned a bachelor’s degree in interactive multimedia systems design at Western Washington University, a master of education degree in school administration at Western Washington University and a doctorate in education and human development at Vanderbilt University.
June 29, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell and five other individuals to the Statewide Drug Policy Advisory Council. The others are Melanie Brown-Woofter, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, Pastor Dean Inserra, Rabbi Meir Kessler and Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco.Born in Eustis,Grinnell was elected sheriff in 2016 and serves on the Florida Corrections Accreditation Commission and Lake-Sumter State College Foundation Board of Directors.
A Eustis partnership with the University of Central Florida to establish a business incubator is marching toward its mid-August opening. Mega Properties has customized its building at 343 N. Bay St. in Eustis to house the incubator in a shared workspace environment. TheUCF Business Incubator–Eustis will provide a variety of services, including networking, business consulting, finance and accounting, education, technology, legal services, marketing and office operations. Currently, UCF is seeking a site manager. Visit https://ucf.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/careers/details/Site-Manager--TEMP-_R104979.
The University of Hartford recently announced that Nathan Becher of Sorrento has been named to its president’s honors list for spring 2023, an extremely select group of students who earned a grade point average of 3.75 or higher in the semester. This is the GPA that must be sustained over a full undergraduate career to qualify for a degree summa cum laude.
June 23, Florida journalist and Mount Dora resident Ed Hula received the Pierre de Coubertin Medal from the International Olympic Committee. Hula has interviewed world leaders such as Tony Blair and Vladimir Putin, as well as Olympic athletes.IOC President Thomas Bach presented the medal to Hula at Olympic House, the IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, stating, “Over the past 40 years, Ed Hula has covered the Olympic Games for radio, television, print and online publications, making him one of the few, if not the one and only, truly multimedia Olympic Games correspondent.” Created in 1997, the medal is awarded by the IOC to educators, writers, sports executives, cultural figures, corporate leaders and others, including Olympic family members, who exemplify the Olympic spirit and its ideals.
Cardiovascular Associates of Lake County, a group of medical professionals specializing in cardiology and interventional cardiology, joined AdventHealth Medical Group, effective June 29 after more than 30 years of service. Physicians Dr. Miguel Bryce, Dr. Moises Fraifeld, Dr. Samuel Goss, Dr. Rama Krishna, Dr. J. Henry Lesmes and Dr. Theresa Mills join AdventHealth’s employed group of physicians, with more than 400 health care providers, including 250 primary care physicians and specialists in Volusia, Flagler and Lake counties. Under the new name AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiovascular, the providers will continue to deliver cardiac care at their existing office at 1879 Nightingale Lane, Suites A1 and C1, in Tavares. For more information, visit LakeCountyHeartCare.com or call 352-742-1171.
Ohio University College of Health Sciences and Professions student Christa Crull of Sorrento has been named to the school’s 2023 spring provost’s list, having earned at least a 3.5 grade point average during the semester.
Abigail Conner of Mount Dora was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at the University of Findlay, located in Ohio. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
At Tallahassee Community College, Kendall Henderson of Mount Dora, Rylie Walker of Leesburg and Karina Beasley of Sorrento each earned a spot on the school’s spring dean’s list, having earned at least a 3.5 grade point average during the semester.
Lady Lake Mayor Jim Rietz presented a Mayoral Citation for Dedication and Commitment to this Community for Commission approval July 3, during the Town Commission meeting in recognition of Commissioner Paul Hannan, who recently died at age 87. Hannan became a Lady Lake resident in 2002, was first elected to the Town Commission in 2004 and served Ward Four continuously since that time. The citation reads, in part, “Whereas, Paul was a great community leader and his absence will cause a deep void and sadness in Lady Lake … Therefore, on behalf of the Town of Lady Lake, we would like to recognize and thank Paul F. Hannan for his almost twenty years of dedicated service to the Town of Lady Lake and the community.”
