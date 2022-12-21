Jane Hepting, of Eustis, was named Lake County Conservationist of the Year at a ceremony at Trout Lake Nature Center on Dec. 11. Presented jointly by Trout Lake Nature Center, Oklawaha Valley Audubon Society and Lake Beautyberry chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society, the award recognizes Hepting’s long history of volunteerism in the county, including for Boys and Girls Clubs, Trout Lake Nature Center, Habitat for Humanity and the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lake County.
In recent years, she has served as NAACP Environment Committee chair, was a major force in resurrection of the Lake County Conservation Council and in 2022, spearheaded the idea of bringing together over 20 conservation organizations at a sellout Conservation Symposium that was held at Trout Lake on April 30.
Next up? Chairing the steering committee for an EcoExpo, to be held March 4, 2023, in partnership with Lake/Sumter State College on their Leesburg campus.
At its recent State of the City meeting, the city of Eustis recapped 2022 accomplishments and activities, which included the hiring of three new members on its leadership team, Development Services Director Mike Lane, City Clerk Christine Halloran and Economic Development Director Al Latimer. Lane, hired in May, previously was development services director in Panama City, Florida for 11 years. Halloran, previously the five-term elected town clerk for Easton, Connecticut, was appointed in June. Latimer, who also came onboard in June, has a background in economic development and was a professional football player with the Phildelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers for six years.
Eustis High School graduate and Kansas City Royals player Brady Singer recently committed to Team USA for the upcoming World Baseball Classic. The 25-year-old Singer is coming off a career year, setting personal bests in wins, innings and ERA for the Kansas City Royals last season. Team USA will begin its title defense on March 11, 2023, in Phoenix. Singer, who graduated from the University of Florida and recently married, has been with the Royals since 2018. Courtesy MLB.
Reggie Virgil, of Mount Dora, played as a member of the Miami RedHawks football team at the Dec. 16 Bahamas Bowl held in Nassau, Bahamas. Virgil is a student at Miami University, a public university located in Oxford, Ohio. The Miami RedHawks were bested by the University of Alabama at Birmingham (24-20), in the HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl. The game was broadcast live on ESPN. This is the RedHawks’ 14th overall bowl appearance. Most recently, Miami appeared in the Lending Tree Bowl in 2020 and the Frisco Football Classic in 2021.
Fish Camp On Lake Eustis and its owner Jim Jordan will be featured in an upcoming episode of America’s Best Restaurants after a mid-November ABR Roadshow visit by the national media and marketing company. The episode about the Tavares restaurant will be aired on social media channels at a later date.
Peerapol Huangching, of Howey-in-the-Hills, has been named to the Emory & Henry College fall 2022 dean’s list. To be named to the list at the Virginia school, students must be full-time and receive a 3.6 GPA for the semester.
