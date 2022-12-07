Montverde Academy senior Riley Novack, a Tavares native, was one of 10 finalists to secure a spot in the Champs National Cross Country Championships to be held in San Diego on Saturday, Dec. 10. Novack ran against 190 other runners who qualified for the Championship Race on Nov. 26. In San Diego, Novack, the only Floridian to advance to the nationals, will compete against the other 39 Top 10 regional finishers from each of the four regions in the U.S. Novack discovered his passion for running in the fourth grade at Tavares Elementary School when he came in first at a race called the Patriot Mile Elementary School Challenge. The straight-A honors student with a 4.3 GPA recently ran an early track trial at Viera High, taking the win with a new personal best in the 2-mile with a time of 9:10.09. The race will be live on Facebook, YouTube and Florida runners at 1 p.m. eastern time.
The Mary Ellen Robertson Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented Bob Peters its 2022 Community Service Award on Nov. 19 at the Marianne Beck Memorial Library, Howey-In-the-Hills. Peters is well known throughout Leesburg and surrounding communities, thanks to his YouTube channel, Central Florida Salute. The channel features his interviews with veterans and their families, giving them an outlet to share their history and stories career. Peters says he wants younger generations to understand the country’s military and war past, and he enjoys educating civilians whenever he can, including through his catalog of 500 interviews. The DAR Community Service Award recognizes unpaid voluntary community service of individuals and organizations.
St. Johns River Water Management District has named Dale Doolittle its December employee of the month. Doolittle is a field supervisor in the district’s Bureau of Operations and Maintenance, working in the Apopka Field Station north of Lake Apopka. He received the recognition because he demonstrates the district’s core values of trust, partnership, accountability and results. Doolittle, who has been with the district since February 2022, has gone above and beyond in juggling his workload and took on additional work when his supervisor retired, according to the agency.
SECO Energy District 5 Trustee Shannon Wright recently earned her Credentialed Cooperative Director certificate from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. Earning the CCD is the initial step in the NRECA’s Director Education program that is designed to assist cooperative trustees to meet the challenges facing electric cooperatives.
Central Florida Expressway Authority Executive Director Laura Kelley will retire March 1, 2023, after serving as CFX executive director since 2014, when the Florida Legislature expanded the jurisdiction of the agency from Orange County to include Lake County and other regions. Today, the agency manages daily operations of a 125-mile expressway system including State Roads 429, 451 and 414. “Ms. Kelley’s retirement next year will mark the end of a remarkable career with CFX,” said Sean Parks, CFX board chair and Lake County commissioner. “Ms. Kelley’s steadfast commitment to service and operational excellence has guided this Agency to even stronger financial footing, delivering the largest five-year work plans in our history.”
