Benjamin Garcia, Lake County Water Authority’s executive director, plans to retire at the end of his contract, Aug. 4, 2023. He became interim executive director in July 2021, and about a year later was named executive director. In public service for 30 years, he has spent 24 of those years with LCWA. A search process has begun to find his replacement.
Feb. 2, SECO Energy members who reside in District 2 re-elected Joyce Anderson as the District 2 trustee to serve on SECO Energy’s Board of Trustees. Anderson resides in Sumterville and has been a SECO Energy member since 2017. In addition, SECO Energy members who reside in District 6 re-elected Marion County resident Mike Muffett on Jan. 31 to serve on the SECO Energy board.
The Florida Bar announced that, with the retirement of Judge Kerry I. Evander, there is one vacancy to be filled on the Fifth District Court of Appeal, which includes Lake County. The Judicial Nominating Commission interviewed nine applicants Feb. 6. The commission nominated the following individuals, in alphabetical order, to Gov. Ron DeSantis: Jeb T. Branham, Meredith Charbula, Christopher Kelly, Jordan Pratt, Tatiana Salvador and Christopher Sprysenski.
The Florida Bar President’s Pro Bono Service Awards recognized 21 lawyers for their work on behalf of low-income and disadvantaged clients at a Jan. 26 ceremony at the Supreme Court of Florida. Representing the Fifth Judicial Circuit (which includes Lake County), Ocala-based attorney Melissa K. Hancock was one of the honorees.
Feb. 15 in Eustis, Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter, in partnership with AgeWave Solutions, Inc., will dedicate the first Habitat home of 2023.
In academia, Dalton Connolly, of Tavares, earned dean’s list honors at the University of Tampa for the fall 2022 semester by maintaining a GPA of 3.75 or higher. Connolly is majoring in nursing.
More than 1,600 students were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Tallahassee Community College, earning a 3.50 GPA. Local students included in the list are Kendall Henderson of Mount Dora, Janya Lynum of Leesburg, Kevin Davina of Tavares, Jayden Green of Eustis and Victoria Smith of Umatilla.
Erin Brown, of Eustis, earned a Master of Arts degree from the University of Alabama, which was awarded along with over 1,650 other degrees during Dec. 10 commencement ceremonies.
Molly Flathman, of Mount Dora, was named to the Mississippi State University fall 2022 president’s list, one of 4,174 students recognized for achieving a 3.80 or better GPA.
