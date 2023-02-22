Larry Van Lue is celebrating his one-year anniversary as the franchisee of Golden Corral in Eustis. After the restaurant faced challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the previous owner was ready to move on, and Van Lue, who had been an employee of the restaurant for 14 years, decided to take the helm in February 2022.
Feb. 10, Barbara Wolf, M.D., of Leesburg, was one of seven individuals appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to the Medical Examiners Commission. The District 5 medical examiner and District 24 interim district medical examiner is a member of the American Society for Clinical Pathology. She also serves as the chair of the National Association of Medical Examiners Standards, Inspection and Accreditation Committee.
Feb. 7, SECO Energy members who reside in District 4 re-elected Richard Dennison as the District 4 trustee to serve on SECO Energy’s Board of Trustees. A SECO member since 1999, Dennison was first elected to the board in 2015.
In naming their new business Yooper Lube and Wash, Amanda and Jeremey Dickerson, formerly of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, which is also known as “the U.P.,” decided to celebrate their history. Since folks from that part of Michigan are known as “yoopers,” they decided to use that name for their Eustis business, which opened last August. Jeremy has been in the quick lube business for more than 24 years. Daughter Madyson is the vehicle detailer, and 12-year-old son Caleb helps out, too. Services also include a tunnel carwash, self-serve carwash and bays for detailing.
In the college world, Nathan Becher, of Sorrento, was named to the University of Hartford’s dean’s list for fall 2022. The school is located in West Hartford, Connecticut.
