Lake Technical College Executive Director DeAnna Thomas has been elected to a three-year term on the Council on Occupational Education (COE) board. The 19-member board is the governing and decision-making body for all of the national accrediting agency’s accreditation actions for occupational higher education institutions like Lake Tech. It serves over 500 institutions across the U.S. and abroad.
Jan. 10, the Lake-Sumter State College Foundation welcomed incoming board members Shayna Grunewald, Lake Centre Home Care; Carl Specci, Lake Glass & Mirror; John Christian, Christian Worship Center; Angie Langley, Langley Consulting Group; and Doug Childers, Lassiterware Insurance. The foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, awards over $1 million in scholarships each year to students attending the college.
At the Jan. 9 Leesburg City Commission organizational meeting, outgoing Mayor Mike Pederson was presented a plaque for his service by new Mayor Jimmy Burry. In addition, newly elected commissioners Allyson Berry and Alan Reisman were sworn in at the meeting.
Haley Strickland, of Leesburg, graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, Georgia, during the school’s Dec. 9 commencement ceremonies. Strickland earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration in management.
In recognition of a 4.0 grade point average, Chazz Napper, of Tavares, was named to the fall 2022 president’s list at Mississippi College, which is affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention and located in Clinton, Mississippi. At the same institution, Abigail Humston, of Eustis, was named to the fall dean’s list.
At the University of North Georgia, located in Dahlonega, Georgia, Delaney Heaberlin, of Tavares, was recognized by the schools’ president for earning a 4.0 grade point average during fall 2022.
Georgia-based Valdosta State University congratulates Kalena Francis, of Howey-in-the-Hills, for earning a spot on the school’s fall 2022 dean’s list.
Do you have news to share about a career transition, business change, school achievement, awards or other recognition? Send your information and photo to Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.