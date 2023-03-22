March 9, Lake County Fire Rescue’s Chief Jim Dickerson was awarded the 2022 Chief Craig E. Haun Leadership Award. Central Florida Fire Chiefs’ Association President John Miller, accompanied by Maria Haun, widow of the award’s namesake; selection committee chair Fire Chief Mike Johansmeyer; and 2020 award recipient retired Chief Matt McGrew; presented the award in recognition of “Dickerson’s stellar leadership, his tireless personal passion and care for the ‘boots on the ground’ and his significant career accomplishments at LCFR spanning 19 years-to-date serving the residents of unincorporated Lake County with a total of 40 years career service.”
Lake Technical College named Bonnie J. Onofre, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, its newest charter board member, one of nine professionals from sectors representing the training programs offered by the college. Onofre is currently the chief nursing officer at South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health assistant vice president. She earned a master’s degree with a clinical nurse specialist focus at Syracuse University and a post-master’s certificate as a family nurse practitioner from SUNY Binghamton University, and is board certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. “We are honored to have such an experienced health care professional join the Lake Technical College charter board of directors,” said the college’s executive director, DeAnna Thomas.
Alfred Mann recently opened Munchie’s Live BBQ restaurant in downtown Mount Dora. Earlier this month, the Mount Dora Chamber of Commerce and others gathered for a ribbon-cutting for the grand opening of the restaurant, which features barbeque with a Memphis and Carolina influence. Visit https://www.elitecne.com/live-bbq-experience.
Sandra Cagan of the Orlando Cat Café recently presented Shelly Thayer, executive director of SPCA Florida, with a donation check in the amount of $11,381.79. Through Jean Luc’s Paw It Forward Fund, a portion of annual merchandise sales at the Orlando Cat Café, located at 532 Cagan Park Avenue in the Cagan Crossings Town Center, are donated to SPCA Florida. The Orlando Cat Café is a collaborative partnership between Cagan Management Group, Inc., SPCA Florida and Minch Coffee Company. Since opening in September 2016, more than 2,025 homeless cats and kittens have been adopted into new homes. Visit www.orlandocatcafe.com.
At the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Justin Rickerson, of Eustis, earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for fall 2022 as an undergraduate student who earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester. In addition, Dylan Jean-Baptiste, of Mount Dora, made the school’s dean’s list, having earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
The Central Florida Expressway Authority board unanimously approved a Resolution of Support of greenways, trails and wildlife corridors. The resolution states that CFX will actively consider every opportunity to collaborate with public, non-profit and private interests to develop a connected, statewide system of greenways and trails with every CFX system project within its enabling legislation. The resolution also stipulates that CFX will work to identify and protect existing and prospective wildlife corridors, especially in areas where development is likely to occur. This resolution is intended to help advance greenways and trails for recreational and conservation purposes within Lake, Brevard, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties.
