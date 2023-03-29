APRN Wendy Clow recently joined Wallace Health in Umatilla. The certified Advanced Practice Nurse with the American Association of Nurse Practitioners has a specialty focus on primary care. She began her health care career working in an emergency department 28 years ago. Clow has worked in both adult and pediatric critical care settings at area hospitals including Orlando Regional Medical Center, Advent Health Orlando and Arnold Palmer Hospital. She spent the last 11 years as a trauma/critical care flight nurse for UF Health and has lived in Umatilla since 2004.
Ankle & Foot Center of Central Florida recently announced Dr. Blanca T. Diaz has joined the organization. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in biology from the University of Puerto Rico and is a graduate of the New York College of Podiatric Medicine. She completed her residency in podiatric medicine and surgery at the Department of Veterans Affairs – New Jersey Health Care System. She relocated to Clermont in 2014 and practiced in The Villages and Orlando areas. Diaz is board certified as a diplomate with the American Board of Podiatric Medicine.
Montverde Academy’s director of educational technology and innovation, Caryn Long, a 34-year veteran of teaching, is one of five teachers to be inducted into The National Teachers Hall of Fame in the Class of 2023. Long previously received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching from the National Science Foundation, was selected as the Distinguished Teacher of the Year for the National Science Teacher Association and was named Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator. In 2019, she was the Air Force Association of Florida STEM Teacher of the Year and selected as a Space Education Ambassador by the National Space Foundation.
Chad Monty, of Sorrento, has been appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve as judge on the Lake County Court. Monty has served as assistant state attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit since 2012. Previously, he was owner of the Law Office of Chad J. Monty. He received his bachelor’s degree from Hofstra University and his law degree from Stetson University. Monty fills a judicial vacancy created by enactment of Florida House Bill 7027.
The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to 5,620 undergraduate and graduate students during its 263rd commencement exercises in December 2022. Among the graduates were Dhyey Shah of Sorrento and Chandler Watkins of Leesburg.
Expansion of approved third-party, CDL truck-driving school FleetForce has been announced for six new locations in Ocala, Niceville, Fort Myers, Sunrise, Daytona Beach and New Port Richey. Two other sites, in Lake City and Gainesville, are anticipated to open later this year.
Do you have news to share about a career transition, business change, school achievement, awards or other recognition? Send your information and photo to Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.