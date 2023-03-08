The grand opening of Carter’s Ace Hardware of North Eustis included free demonstrations and give-away opportunities for customers March 3–4, along with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Eustis City Commissioners, Lake Eustis Area Chamber of Commerce, store leaders and Carter family members on March 3.
Richard D. Colvin, of Groveland, became executive director of Leesburg Center for the Arts in January. Previously, he was an instructor and then program director for Mount Dora Center for the Arts. Before that, Colvin was executive director of Lake Eustis Museum of Art and curator of art and history for Art & History Museums Maitland.
Publix Super Markets Charities has awarded Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter a $50,000 grant, as signature sponsor of a new home being constructed in Eustis. The charity has contributed $35,000 annually since 2015. Team members from multiple Publix locations will build the home.
Clermont-based DeVore Design ranks No. 156 on Inc. magazine’s third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals, which assesses private companies based in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina and Tennessee. Founded by Vic DeVore in 2015, the company employs nearly 30 professional photographers, video editors, home stagers and office staff.
Seminole Springs Elementary School in Eustis was recognized Feb. 10 by Solution Tree as a Model Professional Learning Community (PLC) at Work. It is the first Lake County school to earn the recognition, though Lake County Schools was named a Model Professional Learning Community at Work in 2021. PLCs are schools and districts where educators recognize the key to improved learning for students is ongoing, job-embedded learning for the adults who serve those students, according to a school district news release.
Two of the 36 wastewater infrastructure projects recently approved by the state’s Wastewater Grant Program are in Lake County: Mascotte will receive $5,500,000, and Groveland will receive $6,500,000 to support to reduce nutrients in Florida’s waterways. A total of $240 million was awarded across the state. Projects will include advanced wastewater treatment upgrades and septic to sewer projects intended to eliminate nearly 20,000 septic tanks.
Do you have news to share about a career transition, business change, school achievement, awards or other recognition? Send your information and photo to Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.