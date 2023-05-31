The City of Mount Dora recently announce a new fire chief, Joseph Hightower, who brings more than 30 years of fire protection, emergency preparedness and paramedic services experience to the city. His anticipated start date is June 19. He previously worked at the federal level, working with Anniston Army Depot Fire & Emergency Services in Anniston, Alabama, and Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield Fire & Emergency Services in Fort Stewart, Georgia. Over the last four years, he was a lead national instructor for the Center for Domestic Preparedness. Hightower attended the American Military University in Charles Town, West Virginia, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in fire science management. He has been a nationally registered paramedic for 32 years.
Local owners Karen and Richard Weber have opened Elliano’s Coffee in Eustis, located at 2520 S. Bay St. The Elliano’s menu boasts Signature Creations, hot and cold drinks, fruit smoothies, energy drink, teas and food items that include breakfast bowls, sandwiches, muffins and more.
Two projects created by University of Alabama students in 2022 recently earned ADDY District Awards for their work, which will now move on to compete at the national level. The projects received gold status awards during the local level of competition.Erin Brown, of Eustis, was one of the students who, with her teammates, won the Silver ADDY Award and Best of Show ADDY Award in the category of Cross Platform > Integrated Advertising Campaign > Consumer Campaign. The American Advertising Federation ADDYs are the advertising industry’s largest competition recognizing collegiate and professional projects on local, regional and national levels.
SECO Energy CEO Curtis Wynn participated in a panel discussion May 16 at the White House Complex in Washington, D.C. As part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture program launch event, the panel’s focus was the $11 billion in funding from the USDA to expand clean, affordable and reliable energy across rural America. Last year, the USDA appointed Wynn as one of 12 members of the newly established Equity Commission Subcommittee on Rural Community Economic Development.
Last month, SECO Energy sent three representatives to the 2023 National Rural Electric Cooperative Association Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C. Their purpose was to meet with federally elected officials and staff to encourage support for issues facing electric cooperatives.SECO Energy Board President and District 3 Trustee Gerald Anderson, District 7 Trustee Joseph Kusiak and SECO Energy’s Senior Consultant for Civic, Charitable & Government Relations Kathy Judkins joined over 2,000 fellow cooperative attendees.
Margaret Nanfria, of Leesburg, a Trine University student majoring in biomedical engineering, was named to the president’s list of the Angola, Indiana, school for the spring 2023 term.
Cathrine Nicodemus of Sorrento, Tasha Carleas Miller of Leesburg, Candace McCutcheon of Mount Dora, Danielle Sousa of Leesburg and Bruno Silva of Mount Dora all earned spots on the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University for winter 2023, which runs January to May. In addition, Stephen Harris, of Leesburg, was named to the school’s dean’s list. Theprivate, nonprofit institution is located in Manchester, New Hampshire.
