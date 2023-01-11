Leesburg City Commissioners Mike Pederson, Allyson Berry and Alan Reisman were sworn in at the annual organizational meeting Jan. 9 at the Commission Chambers of Leesburg City Hall. Pederson ran unopposed in the newly created District 4. Commissioner Berry won the election in District 1, while Reisman won election in the newly created District 2. Pederson will be serving his second term in office. He was selected as mayor in 2022. Berry and Reisman were both elected to their first terms in November. John Christian and Dan Robuck each termed out of office. Jimmy Burry (newly created District 5) and Jay Connell (newly created District 3) round out the five-member panel.
Through the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, a few area communities will be receiving funding for projects.
Astatula is to receive $700,000 for upgrades to the town’s water treatment plant to increase and improve water flow for fires and water storage for firefighting. Lady Lake is to receive $750,000 to pave about 1,900 linear feet of sidewalks. Umatilla is to receive $700,000 to replace 1,500 linear feet of two-inch water mains along city streets.
At its annual organizational meeting held Jan. 5, the Eustis City Commission formally re-elected Commissioner Michael Holland to serve as mayor and re-elected Commissioner Emily Lee to serve as vice mayor through December 2026. Third-generation Eustis resident Holland attended Lake Sumter State College and graduated from Gupton-Jones College with a degree in mortuary science. Lee holds a master’s degree in counseling from Mankato State University in Mankato, Minnesota. Her career includes teaching, school counselor, juvenile probation officer and Lake County director of Children’s Services. Eustis has a commission-manager form of government with five numbered seats. Commissioners are elected for staggered four-year terms, with elections held in even-numbered years. Holland was sworn in Jan. 5 for seat 2, and Lee holds seat 5 through December 2024. The other commissioners are Gary Ashcraft, who was sworn in Jan. 5 for seat 1; Willie Hawkins, seat 3; and Nan Cobb, seat 4.
Hunter Cole, of Sorrento, recently earned a bachelor’s degree in management at Berry College, located in Rome, Georgia.
Margaret Nanfria, of Leesburg, earned dean’s list recognition for the fall 2022 term at Trine University. Nanfria is majoring in biomedical engineering.
Evening Villages Rotary’s president, Sue Bodenner, and treasurer, Tim Treat, recently presented a $250 check to the VCHS Interact Club for their help creating a 45-foot portable labyrinth for the March 11, 2023, Labyrinth Spring Festival, to be held on the lawn of Wildwood Community Center. Lea Byron, Interact president, accepted the check.
Jan. 17, the Fifth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission will be interviewing 10 candidates for a vacancy in the Fifth Judicial Circuit for Lake County Court Judge due to the enactment of HB 7027. Applicants must have been a member of The Florida Bar for the preceding five years and must be a registered voter. The appointee must be a resident of Lake County at the time he or she is appointed, as well.
