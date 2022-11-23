SECO Energy Board of Trustees District 6 Trustee Mike Muffett has successfully completed the requirements to earn the Director Gold Credential (DGC) from the National Rural Electric Cooperatives Association (NRECA). Muffett resides in Summerfield and was elected to the SECO board in 2020.
United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties has appointed Helen G. Sneed, principal partner of Drive The Goal, LLC, to serve as interim CEO. Sneed will work with UWLS executive leadership and staff to design a talent search for a full-time successor. Sneed is a mentor with Take Stock in Children and a member of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce and South Lake Business Leaders. Sneed’s appointment follows the departure of Monica Wofford to pursue new opportunities.
Fish Camp On Lake Eustis and its owner Jim Jordan will be featured in an upcoming episode of America’s Best Restaurants after a mid-November ABR Roadshow visit by the national media and marketing company. The episode about the Tavares restaurant will be aired on social media channels at a later date.
After three days of competition across three speech and debate categories, Rudi Darden and Kayden Greenstein, two South Lake High School students, have been named among the winners in The Great Debate: The National Speech and Debate Championship. Nearly 400 students from across the nation competed at the Nov. 11–13 event in Orlando, which was hosted by the Florida Civics and Debate Initiative, a program of the Florida Education Foundation and Florida Department of Education. Darden placed fourth in the High School Division and Greenstein placed fifth in the Congressional Debate – High School Division.
SECO Energy District 9 Trustee Jerry Hatfield, who served Lake and Marion counties in the Weirsdale, Umatilla and Paisley areas of SECO Energy’s service territory, died Nov. 11. Hatfield’s tenure on the SECO board ran from 2000 to 2021. His daughter, Morgan Hatfield, was elected to fill the District 9 Trustee seat in 2021 when he decided not to seek re-election.
The International Waterski & Wakeboard Federation recently announced that the IWWF World Waterski Championships will be held again in Lake County. The biennial event, last held in the county in 2021, will feature over 200 water skiers representing 35 countries and will be hosted at the Jack Travers Water Ski School Oct. 8–15, 2023.
Walt Disney World plans to contribute nearly 80 acres of land for a new affordable housing development, located west of State Road 429 near the Magic Kingdom, schools and shopping, including Flamingo Crossings Town Center. The development is expected to include more than 1,300 units. Earlier this month, it was announced that the builder that will own and operate the property is The Michaels Organization. The development will be open for qualifying applicants, including Disney cast members, and is expected to be privately financed and limited to applicants within a certain income range, according to WDW.
