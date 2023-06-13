At the 44th annual Telly Awards, “A World of Difference: Embracing Neurodiversity,” the TV show produced by Beacon College, was recognized with two Bronze Awards for a TV series, one in the education and discovery category, the other in video journalism. The local program celebrates neurodiversity and empowers families rearing children with learning and attention issues from kindergarten through college. “A World of Difference: Embracing Neurodiversity” has been recognized with five Telly Awards in the last two years. “Winning a single Telly in competition with thousands of talented content creators and media and communications Goliaths is a testament both to the hard work the ‘A World of Difference’ team puts into the show and also the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion issues that AWOD explores through the lens of neurodivergence,” said Darryl E. Owens, associate vice president of communications and engagement at Beacon College and creator and host of the program.
June 1, the Lake County Board of County Commissioners and Lake County Library System held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Astor County Library. Attendees included Lake County Board of County Commissioners Chairman and District 3 Commissioner Kirby Smith, District 4 Commissioner Leslie Campione, and Lake County Office of Library Services Associate Director Jennifer Parsick. The library is located at 54905 Alco Road in Astor.
On the last day of a special promotion at Sonny’s Restaurant, local Scouts 4043 were there to hold the door for customers. From left, Justin Betterton, Towana Herlein, Hailey Sams, Kaycee Herlein, Desmond Brewer, Sidney Cullen, Scoutmaster Carey Baker and Stetson Rebando.
Mackenzie Horton, of Eustis, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice at Freed-Hardeman University, located in Henderson, Tennessee, during the school’s spring commencement exercises, where approximately 286 students received degrees.
Mississippi College, affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, recently released its president’s list for spring semester, and Chazz Napper of Tavares made the list by maintaining a 4.0 grade point average during the semester. In addition, Abigail Napper of Eustis was named to the school’s dean’s list, having maintained a 3.5 GPA.
The Umatilla Chamber of Commerce welcomed Pizza Hut and KFC restaurants to the town with a June 1 ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening events. Restaurant executives, managers and staff gathered to cut the ribbon outside the building, followed by sampling and giveaways from the restaurants.
Triangle News Leader editor Laura Bennett-Kimble is one of several Central Florida artists with artwork on display in the exhibit Florida Water Ways & Wild Life at SOBO Gallery in Winter Garden, through July. Bennett-Kimble focuses on what she describes as wearable art, jewelry she creates from her photographs of native plants and wildlife. Visit https://wgart.org.
The Yard Stop Garden Center now offers a coffee shop, Brews & Blooms. Located at 4200 N. Highway 19A, Mount Dora, the shop will have a June 21 grand opening with a ribbon cutting free samples and more, 5–7 p.m. Brews & Blooms sells iced, hot and frozen coffees, smoothies, teas, frozen or iced lemonades and milkshakes. Food items include sweet and salty snacks.
Through the Rural Infrastructure Fund, the city of Umatilla is to receive $482,500 to provide increased water and sewer service capacity to the Umatilla Industrial Park. According to the governor’s press office, it also is to create 10 new jobs and provide $12 million in capital investment. The award is part of more than $15 million to be used for infrastructure by communities across the state. The RIF program is to facilitate rural communities’ access to infrastructure funding programs offered by the Small Cities Community Development Block Grant, U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Department of Commerce and various other federal agencies.
