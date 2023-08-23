Aug. 16, ALDI announced it has entered into an agreement with Southeastern Grocers to purchaseWinn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket. “ALDI will operate Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores with the same level of care and focus on quality and service, as we also evaluate which locations will convert to the ALDI format to better support the neighborhoods we’ll now have the privilege of serving,” said ALDI CEO Jason Hart, adding that the intention is for stores not converted to continue operating as Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores. An ALDI spokesperson said the company has 209 ALDI stores and eight more slated to open by year-end in Florida. Founded in 1925, Winn-Dixie stores are located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi, including those in Tavares and Leesburg.ALDI and Southeastern Grocers remain separate companies and will continue to operate independently until the transaction closes, according to ALDI. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024.
The Lake County Parks and Water Resources Administration Office has moved to Hickory Point Recreation Complex, inside the Lake County Water Authority building at 27351 SR 19 in Tavares. Starting Aug. 14, the public must visit the new address to pay for pavilion rentals and field fees, and to receive any parks, trails and water resource information. For more information, contact parksandtrails@lakecountyfl.gov or call 352-253-4950.
On National Dog Day, Aug. 26, Scooter’s Coffee in Eustis will offer free pumpkin spice Pup Cups made with dog-friendly ingredients. The first 15 canine customers at each of the company’s participating locations also will receive a bandana.
Zach White, of Tavares, was one of the 32 Freed-Hardeman University students who completed their studies in August. He graduated from the Henderson, Tennessee-based school with a Doctor of Education in Instructional Leadership Administration and Supervision (Licensure) degree.
Leesburg resident Jeffer Johnson, of Mount Dora Christian Academy, has been named one of 62 football newcomers to continue their career at Baldwin Wallace University, located at Berea, Ohio.
In partnership with various non-profit organizations throughout Flagler, Lake and Volusia counties, AdventHealth and its team members recently donated enough supplies to fill nearly 1,500 backpacks, with back-to-school essentials such as paper, pencils, folders and crayons. The donated supplies will be given to local families in need. This annual initiative ensures local children are prepared to head back to the classroom for the new school year.
Do you have news to share about a career transition, business change, school achievement, awards or other recognition? Send your information and photo to Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.