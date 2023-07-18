The Rev. Brenda K. Loyal, Ph.D., will be installed as pastor for the First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora Sunday, July 23, at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary. Loyal has served the congregation since May 22, following a unanimous vote by the congregation, and confirmed by Central Florida Presbytery.Loyal was ordained in the Presbyterian Church (USA) in St. Louis, Missouri, and has served churches in Missouri and Florida. She earned her Doctor of Philosophy degree in organization and management with a specialization in leadership from Capella University in Minneapolis and her Master of Divinity degree at Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky.
Mission Inn Resort & Club, an MMI Hotel Group property located in Howey-in-the-Hills, recently announced the appointment of Art Fasano as its new director of sales. Fasano, who has over 25 years of experience in hospitality, will manage and oversee the hotel’s sales operations. He previously was task force director of sales and marketing for Sage Hospitality Group, leading sales operations for Renaissance Atlanta Midtown Hotel and Sheraton Austin at the Capitol in Texas.
Tolulope Alo, of Mount Dora, graduated from The University of Tampa May 6. Alo graduated with a Master of Science degree in instructional design and technology.
At Valdosta State University in Georgia, nearly 1,000 students recently completed their degree requirements, Lauryn Lee, of Deer Island; Christopher Sizemore, of Eustis; and Doreen Barrett and Jasmine Ramjeet, both of Leesburg.
Rick Hankey, who has been serving as interim president and CEO of LifeStream Behavioral Center since May, has been appointed the company’s president and CEO. Hankey joined LifeStream Behavioral Center, which is based in Leesburg, in 2009 as chief hospital officer and most recently served as executive vice president.
The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to more than 5,300 students during its 264th commencement exercises in May. Graduates of the Atlanta-based school include Dylan Jean-Baptiste, of Mount Dora, and Justin Rickerson, of Eustis. Both earned dean’s list recognition in their last semester at the school, as well, havingearned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
Two Faced Aesthetics Lady Lake recently welcomed Shannon Hunter to the team. A native Floridian, Hunter is sole owner and cosmetic tattoo artist at Inked Illusions, LLC and a certified medical assistant. She has been in the medical field for 20-plus years and holds multiple cosmetic tattooing certifications. She will provide consultations as well as educate clients on the importance of keeping all procedures clean and properly cared for during the healing process. Call 352-617-0482.
Do you have news to share about a career transition, business change, school achievement, awards or other recognition? Send your information and photo to Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com.