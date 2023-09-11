Rosemary Pilonero, a music specialist at the Villages Elementary of Lady Lake, has been selected to serve as the national conference chair for the four-day American Orff-Schulwerk Association Professional Development Conference in Des Moines, Iowa, in November 2024. Classrooms that use the national music education organization’s approach to teaching move students through musical development while honing critical thinking, communication, cultural sensitivity, collaboration and creativity skills. A letter from the association says that Pilonero was chosen for the position based on her “successful work with children and educators, dedication to the arts, and superior organizational skills.” As national conference chair, she will organize and oversee all conference programming.
This month, Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter, with help from students attending Eustis High School, Leesburg High School, South Lake High School and The Villages Charter School, is breaking ground on five new homes in the area. Two of the homes are in Tavares, and the other three are in Mascotte, Leesburg and Bushnell. Through May 2024, students will work with professional builders in Habitat’s Youth Construction Academy program to help complete the homes.
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora has chosen to support Wreaths Across America at Pine Forest Cemetery, a participating location in Mount Dora, as part of the national organization’s group sponsorship program. The church’s goal is “to unify our community and celebrate our freedom by thanking the 332 veterans laid to rest at Pine Forest Cemetery in Mount Dora with the placement of a live, balsam veteran’s wreath on Dec. 16, 2023.” This is the first year that the church will participate in the national program.Visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/FL1160 for volunteer and donation information.
Applications are currently being accepted for openings on several City of Leesburg boards: Carver Heights/Montclair Area Community Redevelopment Agency, Electric Advisory Board, Library Advisory Board, Planning Commission and Historic Preservation Board. Applications and details are available on the Boards and Committees page of the city’s website: www.leesburgflorida.gov/government/boards_and_committees. Call the City Clerk’s Office at 352-728-9732.
After Tri-County Electric Cooperative’s service area in Madison was ravaged by Hurricane Idalia as it made landfall in the Big Bend area on Aug. 30, SECO Energy joined the restoration effort in the Panhandle. Sept. 1, a contingent of SECO Energy line employees left the Ocala Operations Center to assist Tri-County, which provides service in Jefferson, Madison and Taylor counties, some of the most devastated areas in the state. At one point, almost 30,000 homes and businesses were without power in Tri-County Electric’s service territory. SECO Energy also released seven full-time Pike contract crews who were stationed at SECO to Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative in Live Oak, which serves in four counties where over 40,000 members were waiting for power restoration.
Southern New Hampshire University, located in Manchester, New Hampshire, recently released its summer 2023 president’s list, and several local students have been recognized. Congratulations to Melissa Landy, Kristen Burger, Jared Massey and Natasha Dunlap of Leesburg; Caitlyn Burrows of Mount Dora; and Roderick Earnest and Cathrine Nicodemus of Sorrento. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the list.
Purchase of the colorful “A State of Vision” vehicle license plate will help people with low vision or blindness regain independence and overcome vision loss, with $25 from every sale in Lake and Sumter counties going to Mount Dora-based New Vision for Independence. Visit https://newvisionfl.org or https://laketax.com.
