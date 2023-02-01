This week, we celebrate accomplishments of Lake County students who are making their mark at colleges and universities across the country.
More than 400 students received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for fall 2022 during a December commencement ceremony. Among the graduates are Caleb Baker, of Eustis, who received a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics, and Coleman Bevill, of Mount Dora, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Bible and family ministry.
In addition, the following students are among more than 1,200 Harding University students on the fall 2022 semester dean’s list: Tommy Valente, a junior studying political science, of Mount Dora; Jackson Pruim, a senior studying psychology, of Tavares; Madi Hiteshew, a junior studying sport and recreation management, of Mount Dora; McKenna Ross, a senior studying elementary education, of Mount Dora; and Brianna Hall, a senior studying political science, of Sorrento. Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Arkansas.
Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 1,085 new initiates from 45 universities during November 2022. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year. Robin Rampersad, of Mount Dora and a University of Central Florida student; and Ovviyaa Ramakrishnan, of Leesburg, a University of Miami student, are among the November initiates. In December 2022, Jeffrey Paradee, of Leesburg, was initiated into the University of Central Florida Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, one of 646 new initiates from 23 universities. Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914.
Southern New Hampshire University, based in Manchester, New Hampshire, congratulates the following students on being named to its fall 2022 president’s list by earning a minimum grade-point average of 3.7: Stephanie Gervais of Eustis; Bruno Silva of Mount Dora; Cathrine Nicodemus of Sorrento; Julie Mathews of Tavares; and Ashley Young, Danielle Sousa and Jared Massey of Leesburg.
At the same university, Courtney Gill, of Grand Island was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list for having earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 for the reporting term.
Amber Pollock, of Mount Dora, has been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Berea College in Berea, Kentucky, for achieving a GPA of 3.4 or higher.
Chloe LeRoy, from Mount Dora, was named to the Miami University fall 2022 president’s list. Students at the school who are ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division for the semester receive the recognition. LeRoy is earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in classical humanities at the public university located in Oxford, Ohio.
