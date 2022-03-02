I love it when readers question something I write or “fact-check” me. Thank you, readers, for keeping me on my toes, like reader K. did below:
“David, I was thumbing through the paper and came upon your piece about comparative crime rates. Your message that we frequently (or even usually) don’t know what we think we know, is an important one.
“The most dramatic demonstration of this concept I have encountered is in Hans Rosling’s book Factfulness’ and the many related TED talks that he and his team have done. Although I suspect that you would greatly appreciate the book, you can get a pretty good idea of his work by taking in one of the talks, such as this one on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Sm5xF-UYgdg.
“Getting back to your piece, however, it would have been helpful to know the sources of the statistics you included. Where did the ‘crime index’ figures come from?
“I googled around a bit and came up with this site, https://www.safehome.org/resources/crime-statistics-by-state, which presents a great deal of related data. If you scroll down to the bottom, you will find that you can pull up the 2020 FBI crime stats for any city. Below are spreadsheets of this data containing the cities you mentioned, plus Miami, which could be our own Florida stand-in for NYC in most Floridian minds. I divided the FBI stats into Violent and Property crimes and totaled across the crime types, then sorted low to high.
“Your point about NYC being safer than many Florida cities is clear. I was happy to see that my own town of Clermont ranked toward the top (safest) for both violent and property crime. There were some interesting and unexpected results, though, with regard to violent vs. property crimes. I would have thought they would be closely correlated, but there were surprising anomalies. See attached PDF containing my spreadsheets.
“Oh, I would also mention that I think you give the politicians too much credit. Much of the misinformation they repeat started with the media that they and we (selectively) consume. One of the key points that Rosling makes is that even ‘experts’ often operate as if statistics never change – what once may have been true often changes over time.
“Again returning to your article, at one time NYC may well have been one of the more violent places to live or visit, so that is what we remember and naturally continue to believe. In another realm, I personally have come to believe that now the best informed and up-to-date doctors are those who are most recently educated. Our physicians, as well as many others we count on, are far too busy to really keep up on the latest information. You can’t really count on old Doc Welby and his years of experience the way you used to!
“Anyway, thanks very much for your article! I hope you will check out that YouTube link, and/or the related, wonderful Gapminder website at https://www.gapminder.org.”
Thanks, K. I am sure readers will enjoy the statistical tables you built about local crime which are nearby. You help remind us that what we think we know but which just isn’t true is a danger area for all of us. What do these charts tell us about what makes good public policy?
