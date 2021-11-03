In a creative community project, Trout Lake Nature Center is hosting a fairy house competition.
“The fairies and gnomes in our areas are looking for good housing for the winter and you can help,” the center said in a news release. “Build a fairy or gnome house with your child, family, club, organization or business and join the Trout Lake Nature Center’s (TLNC) Fairy and Gnome House Challenge.”
In designing and building a fairy house, natural items such as pine cones, sticks, ferns, feathers, vines and flowers are to be used to create a whimsical dwelling for the timid woodland creatures. Houses may be constructed of edible items such as acorns or seeds for the center’s wildlife to enjoy, too.
All fairy or gnome houses should be brought to TLNC, located at 520 East CR 44 in Eustis, Nov. 10 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. until noon on Nov. 13.
The challenge is broken into categories such as Little Sprites, Sprites, Adults, Organizations and Businesses. Businesses are asked to pay a $25 “impact” fee for their construction. They may choose to build a business or office instead of a house to promote their business.
“This is a great, fun, low-cost project for families, classrooms, scout troops, 4-H clubs or even Rotary, Elks or Kiwanis clubs to get involved in. It gets you outdoors, uses your imagination and sparks your creativity, plus you get to share your final product with the community,” the center says.
After judging is completed on the afternoon of Nov. 13, the houses will be put on display along the center’s trails until Dec. 5.
For more information on how to build your house or to register your house, go to www.universe.com/fairy2021.
For Trout Lake Nature Center information, visit troutlakenaturecenter.com, email Eileen Tramontana at tlnc.director@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.