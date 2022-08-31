Have you noticed the return of pumpkin spice-flavored everything? That’s a clear sign fall is on the horizon. Another sign? Long & Scott Farms has announced its corn maze and pumpkin patch will open Oct. 1.
The 19th annual event, themed Dinosaurs, offers visitors their choice of the main 6.5-acre maze or the smaller .5-acre maze, as well as a 60-foot slide, playground and other entertainment for kids of all ages.
In addition, the farm’s country market will open Sept. 27 with fresh produce, eggs, jams and more.
The farm is located at 26216 County Road 448A, Mount Dora. Long & Scott recommend visitors make advance reservations to explore the maze.
For more information, visit https://longandscottfarms.com/events.