The Leesburg Boo Bash on Towne Square in downtown Leesburg will go as planned Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to noon. The annual free event is a great place for families with children up to 12 years of age to participate in pumpkin painting, safe trick-or-treating, costume parade and contest. Details and parade and contest sign-up information is available at www.leesburgpartnership.com/boobash.
In addition, a Scarecrow Stroll through downtown Leesburg through Oct. 31 gives visitors opportunity to stroll the historic area, visit the unique shops, grab a bite to eat from a variety of restaurants and see spooky and fun scarecrows that line the streets.