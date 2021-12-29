Hoffmeyer Animal Rescue
Elena is a very sweet tabby that came to Hoffmeyer Animal Rescue as a stray in May 2021. She was very underweight as she was giving all her food to her babies. Elena raised her three beautiful kittens and is now waiting a home of her own. Elena is a well-mannered young lady with a humorous deep meow. Elena gets along with children and other cats, but prefers not to have a canine sibling. She is spayed, up to date on all vaccines, on monthly flea and worm prevention.
You’d like to meet Elena, contact Hoffmeyer Animal Rescue at 352-455-7421 or via Facebook.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue – Kayden
Kayden is a 2-year-old Chihuahua mix weighing approximately 8 pounds.
“He bonds with just one person and tries to protect that person. So, he has to go to a single owner,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “He also has heartworms and has started his treatment, which the rescue is paying for. He is still very young and will make a full recovery after treatments.”
Kayden is a little timid when he first meets people, so you have to give him a chance to trust, according to the shelter.
His adoption donation is $300, which includes his neuter, vaccinations, microchip and heartworm treatment. He is very affectionate but only to his one person.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.