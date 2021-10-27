Meet Bandit! He is a cute little 2 year old Hound mix weighing around 40lbs. He has the sweetest temperament. Bandit does well with kids, other dogs, and doesn’t seem to mind cats. He did test positive for heartworms but HSLC pays for his treatment. Stop by our shelter and meet Bandit!
Journey is a 2 year old American Staffordshire mix weighing around 70lbs. He loves to have a great time playing in the yard. Journey does great with other dogs but would like a home without cats or younger kids (due to his size). Journey did test positive for heartworms but HSLC pays for his treatment. Stop by and meet Journey!
Prissy Cat is a beautiful 4 year old long haired calico. Her owner recently passed away and she was surrendered to our shelter. Prissy Cat’s whole world has been turned upside down and she is scared with all the different sounds and smells. She is very sweet and enjoys chin rubs. Prissy Cat previously lived in a home with a dog and did well. Meet Prissy Cat at our shelter!
You may visit Bandit, Journey and Prissy Cat at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400