A Forever Home Animal Rescue – Ted
Ted is a 3-month-old Dachshund weighing approximately 14 pounds.
“This picture doesn’t do him justice,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “He is a handsome, lovable, happy boy. He’s always wagging his tail and looking for attention. He has a shiny black coat and big brown eyes. He gets along well with the other dogs but has not been cat or child tested. You must come to see him and see how handsome this lovable boy is!”
Ted’s adoption donation is $400, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip.
For more details or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. For more information and to access an adoption application, visit www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue - Klaus
Klaus is a 1.5-year-old Bulldog/Chihuahua mix weighing approximately 30 pounds.
“This handsome boy loves everyone, especially children,” A Forever Home Animal Rescue says. “The owner states that he gets along with cats also but he has not been cat tested by us. He has a shiny black coat with white on his chest and beautiful soulful eyes. He loves people and will dance to get your attention. He is affectionate, friendly and playful. You will immediately fall in love when you meet this happy boy.”
His adoption donation is $300, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip.
Hoffmeyer Animal Rescue - Cosmo
Cosmo, the longest resident of Hoffmeyer Animal Rescue, considers it his home. Plenty of food, water, feline friends and attention from the humans who work and visit the adoption center make it a nice place to have spent the past year.
It’s been a great place for him, considering he was next on the euthanasia list at the shelter from where he was rescued. But now he’s ready for his forever home.
Cosmo is very active, sweet and loves attention. He is also 80% blind and can see shapes and shadows. He manages amazingly well in the large open adoption room that changes frequently and finds his food, water, toys and friends when he wants. He really wishes someone would take him home forever, so he would have his very own people to snuggle.
For more information and how to adopt this lovable boy, look him up on Petfinder.
Rosieis a precious 4 year old female Lab mix. She is shy around new people, but LOVES to be around other dogs as they help with her confidence. Rosie is very sweet when given the time to warm up and would do best in a home with no small children due to her skittishness. She will need a patient family who will help continue building her confidence. Interested in meeting Rosie? Visit our shelter to meet her!
Saphron is a lovely 2 year old female medium-haired kitty. She has beautiful markings and a darling personality. Saphron does okay with the other cats she’s housed with, but likes her own space as well. Saphron likes to receive attention and can’t wait to find a loving home to call her own.
You may visit these and other loving pets looking for their forever home at the Humane Society of Lake County, 16435 McKinley Road, Umatilla. 352-589-7400