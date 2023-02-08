Valentine’s Day is an ideal time to indulge in a romantic movie, whether serious, humorous or somewhere in between. Here are a few favorites:
• Casablanca (1942): Set during World War II and starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, the film focuses on an American expatriate who must choose between love or helping a Czech resistance leader escape to fight the Germans.
• Roman Holiday (1953): Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn star in this romantic classic about a European princess who meets an American reporter in Rome.
• Ghost (1990): Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore show that love can continue even beyond the grave.
• Love and Basketball (2000): Omar Epps and Sanaa Lathan star in this story of two neighborhood kids who aspire to be basketball stars.
• Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001): Renee Zellweger, Hugh Grant and Colin Firth star in this humorous modern telling of “Pride and Prejudice.”
• Love Actually (2003): Eight very different couples and their love lives are loosely intermingled during the month leading up to Christmas in London.
• The Fault in Our Stars (2014): in this drama, Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley star as two youngsters who meet in a cancer support group and fall for one another.
• A Star is Born (2018): Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga star in this remake of the classic film. Jackson, an alcoholic rock star, falls in love with an aspiring singer, Ally. As her fame begins to eclipse his, Jackson’s demons come resurface.