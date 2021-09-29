Oct. 23, more than 3,000 plants will be offered for sale at a UF/IFAS Extension’s Lake County Master Gardener Volunteer event.
Open to the public, the sale will have a large selection to choose from, including Florida native, butterfly and hummingbird attractors, flowering perennials, and landscape plants, tropicals, herbs, shade plants and many more.
For easier shopping, bring a cart or wagon. Cash, check and credit card payments will be accepted. Driver’s licenses are required for payment by check.
The sale runs 8 a.m.–noon at Lake County Extension Center, Discovery Gardens, 1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares.