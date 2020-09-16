The public is invited to attend an open house to learn about tutoring and educational support for students offered by Family Matters of Central Florida. The event will be Sept. 30, 2–6 p.m.
The community-oriented non-profit organization provides tutoring and academic support for students in grades K–12, English classes for second language learners and counseling services at no cost. Family Matters is equipped to provide tutor-supervised online learning support, as well.
Family Matters strictly adheres to COVID-19 recommended guidelines for sanitation and safety. It offers its services at the facilities of Grace Community Church, 14244 Johns Lake Road in Clermont. For additional information, visit www.familymatterscfl.org or email familymatterscfl@gmail.com.