June 12–25, the FAMU AgDiscovery Summer Youth Program will offer enrolled students in grades 9–12 opportunity to explore agricultural sciences and learn about careers in animal-related disciplines, including veterinary medicine.
The application deadline is March 31.
At Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU), an 1890 land-grant institution located in Tallahassee, students will learn through workshops, laboratory and field exercises, field trips, and cultural and teambuilding activities.
USDA-funded and free to participating students, the two-week program includes on-campus housing for participants and helps students to explore career paths and apply for early admission to FAMU.
FAMU is known as a doctoral/research institution that “enhances the lives of constituents through innovative research, engaging cooperative extension, and public service. While the university continues its historic mission of educating African-Americans, FAMU embraces persons of all races, ethnic origins and nationalities as life-long members of the university community,” the university says.
To apply or for more information, visit www.aphis.usda.gov/agdiscovery or contact Carmen Lyttle-N’guessan, Ph.D., at 850-412-5363; Glen Wright, DVM, at 850-599-8433 or the Cooperative Extension Program at 850-599-3546.