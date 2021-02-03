The weekly Farmers Market will be held one last time at the Log Cabin Park, 106 S Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake, on Feb. 9. The next week, Feb.16, the market will be at the Rolling Acres Sports Complex, 250 Rolling Acres Road, Lady Lake, due to road construction near Log Cabin Park. Market hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Tuesday. Visit the Lady Lake Farmer’s Market Facebook page for more information.