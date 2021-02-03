The weekly Farmers Market will be held one last time at the Log Cabin Park, 106 S Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake, on Feb. 9. The next week, Feb.16, the market will be at the Rolling Acres Sports Complex, 250 Rolling Acres Road, Lady Lake, due to road construction near Log Cabin Park. Market hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Tuesday. Visit the Lady Lake Farmer’s Market Facebook page for more information.
Cameron Lee Cruz, age 43, passed away unexpectedly in Mount Dora, Florida on December 5, 2020. Cameron was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Blodgett Memorial Hospital. Cam was beloved at every school he was at, starting at Crestwood Elementary in Rockford, Michigan where he became fast frie…
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…