The GFWC Mount Dora Woman’s Club, Inc. is holding its 2022 “Run for the Roses” luncheon and fashion show fundraiser on May 7 at the First United Methodist Church, located at 439 E. Fifth Avenue in Mount Dora.
The fundraiser also includes a social hour, silent auction and fancy hat contest.
Tickets are $25 per person and proceeds will be donated to The Haven, which provides support to victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse, according to the club.
To purchase tickets, call 321-543-2093 or email gfwcmdwc@mail.com.
For more details about the event, visit gfwcmdwc.com.