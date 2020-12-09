The Finishing Touch Boutique is a hidden gem in Downtown Eustis that’s owned by former fashion model, Linda Bonds. The idea of opening the shop came after she left the spotlight of appearing in commercials for department stores such as Belk Lindsey, Lerner's, and Stuart’s. It was then that she caught the fashion bug and created an elegant, trendy boutique that’s welcoming, family oriented and affordable.
Because of her humble beginnings, Linda has made her formal wear and accessories affordable, even offering layaway plans.
“I want every high school student to be able to afford to go to prom and homecoming,” Linda says. “They shouldn’t have to miss out.”
The shop’s specialty is giving women of all styles, shapes and sizes—small to 5X— a one-on-one, personal shopper experience. It’s the perfect place to shop for a wedding dress and accessories since they offer onsite alterations.
It isn’t all about the ladies, though. There’s attire for the men as well. Tuxedo rentals are available.
Other formal wear offered by The Finishing Touch Boutique includes quinceanera dresses and church wear. If an item isn’t in the shop, they can quickly and conveniently order it and have it available.
Linda and her staff strive to make you look like a millionaire without spending a million bucks.
If you’re Downtown Eustis shopping or at an upcoming 1st Friday event, please pop in to say hello. Linda and her staff will make you feel like family. The Finishing Touch Boutique is located at N. Eustis Street in Downtown Eustis. Store hours are daily 10:30 am -4:30 pm. Closed on Sundays. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.