The Oct. 9 Florida Native Plant Society Lake Beautyberry Chapter’s first plant sale at Trout Lake Nature Center was a fast-moving, very successful fundraiser.
“We sold out of 400 plants in about two hours,” said chapter representative Peggy Schochet. “It was an awesome success.”
Held at Trout Lake Nature Center in Eustis, the sale featured a variety of native wildflowers, shrubs, vines and plants found in Florida. The native species provide food, habitat and shelter for pollinators like bees and butterflies, as well as resident and migrating birds like hummingbirds.
All proceeds benefited the Florida Native Plant Society and Trout Lake Nature Center.
The group plans to hold another sale in spring 2023 – “but with more plants,” Schochet said.